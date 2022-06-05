AP SSC 10th Result 2022 To Be Announced Tomorrow, See How To Check Result Online & Via SMS

AP SSC Class 10 Result: The final date and time of the highly-anticipated Andhra Pradesh SSC exam result has been released. According to Director of Education Devanand Reddy, the SSC Results 2022 will be announced tomorrow at noon by Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana via a press conference. All those students who have appeared in the examination can check the SSC Result by visiting the official website of Andhra Pradesh SSC - bse.ap.gov.in. The result was scheduled to be released on Saturday, June 5, at 11 am and for some unknown reasons, it got postponed.

This year, the SSC public examinations were held from April 27 to May 9. A total of 6.2 lakh students took part in the examinations, and the results for the same will be announced on Monday. To qualify for the AP 10th exams, students need to score a minimum of 33 per cent marks in each subject as well as overall. Those students who will fail in one or two subjects will be allowed to sit for supplementary exams. Those who fail in more than two subjects will have to repeat the year.

List of websites to check Andhra Pradesh SSC exam results

bie.ap.gov.in

results.bie.ap.gov.in

sakshieducation.com

results.eenadu.net

andhrajyothi.com

www.manabadi.com

vidyavision.com

schools9.com

examresults.ap.nic.in

visalaandhra.com

results.prajasakti.com

examresults.net

Indiaresults.com

bse.ap.gov.in

bseap.org

manabadi.co.in

rtgs.ap.gov.in

results.apcfss.in

bieap.gov.in

AP SSC Class 10 Result | Here's how you can check your results online

Step 1: To view the AP SSC RESULT 2022, candidates must go to the BIEAP official website at bse.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: Then, click on the AP SSC result 2022 link after the result declaration.

Step 3: Enter the required details (roll number and registration).

Step 4: Then click on the "Submit" button.

Step 5: Automatically, your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download and take a printout of the results for future reference.

AP SSC Result 2022: Here's how to check result via SMS

To check results via SMS students need to type SSC, give space, their roll number, and send it to 55352. Alternatively, the SMS can also be sent to 56300. This facility will be activated only after the result is declared.

Image: PTI/ Representative