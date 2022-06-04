AP SSC Result 2022: Here's How To Check Andhra Pradesh SSC Class 10 Results Online

AP SSC Result 2022: Andhra Pradesh Board will on Saturday release the AP SSC or class 10th results 2022. As per the official announcement made by Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh, the AP SSC result 2022 will be announced at 11 am on June 4. Over 6.5 lakh students who had appeared for the exam will get their class 10 results today. Once the result is released, candidates will be able to check their results online. A step-by-step guide to check the results and a list of websites have been provided below.

How to check AP SSC results 2022

Visit the official website - bse.ap.gov.in

Click on AP SSC result 2022 link flashing on the homepage

A login page will appear on the screen

Key in your roll number and other login credentials as required

Your AP SSC results 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its printout.

Andhra Pradesh SSC Results 2022: List of websites

The AP SSC results will be uploaded on the official websites of BSE Andhra Pradesh and other third-party websites. A list of websites to check the results has been provided below. Check here.

bse.ap.gov.in

bseap.org

Manabadi.com

Indiaresults.com

Examresults.net

AP SSC Result 2022 to be released in press conference

BSE AP Special Chief Secretary Education, B. Rajasekhar will announce the AP SSC results in the press conference today. He will also share the result statistics in the press conference. He will announce the pass percentage, toppers' list, and other details after releasing the AP SSC Results tomorrow. This year over 6.5 lakh students had appeared for the AP SSC exam. The exam was conducted from April 27 to May 9, 2022 in offline mode at 3376 exam centres. This year, BSE AP will declare the SSC results within a month after concluding the exam.