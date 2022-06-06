Quick links:
The board will allow the AP SSC Class 10 students to apply for recounting and reverification of marks. The SSC result 2022 AP can be recounted and reverified up to two times
From June 13, special classes will be held for the AP board SSC students who were unable to qualify in exam by securing minimum of 33%
As many as 797 schools have 100% pass percentage in AP SSC Class 10th result.
AP board has released the Class 10 SSC result. Out of the 6,15,908 students who appeared in exam, 4,14,285 students have passed. The pass percentage this year is 67.26%.
Supplementary exams will be held from July 6 to July 15, 2022
To check results via SMS students need to type SSC, give space, their roll number, and send it to 55352. Alternatively, the SMS can also be sent to 56300. Since the result has been released, SMS facility will activate soon.
The Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) has finally announced the SSC or class 10 results on Monday, i.e. June 6, 2022. The result details can be checked here.
Candidates can click on this link to check their result
As scheduled, the AP SSC result has been released on June 6 at 12 noon.
Registered candiadtes who took the exam should be ready with their roll number, seat number and date of birth to check result
Along with releasing the result, the board officials will also release the pass percentage of SSC exam.
To qualify for the AP 10th exams, students need to score a minimum of 33 percent marks in each subject. Those students who will fail in one or two subjects will be allowed to sit for supplementary exams. The date for supplementary exam has not been announced yet.
AP 10th Results 2022 can also be checked through SMS. Candidates should open the message app on their phone and type SSC (space) hall ticket number. Sent the same to 55352/56300. The result will be displayed on screen.
The AP SSC results will be announced by Special Principal Secretary, Department of Education, B. Rajasekhar at 12 noon today.
The Class 10th SSC exam was conducted from April 27 to May 9, 2022
Students must verify all the details mentioned in their AP 10th result 2022 online mark sheet. In case of any discrepancy, they must contact the officials of the AP Board or respective school authorities.
In the year 2021, over 5.38 lakh students registered for the AP 10th exams, out of which 3,22,945 boys and 3,04,036 girls had passed the exam. The AP SSC exams could not be conducted last year due to COVID pandemic.
BSEAP result 2022 online will be provisional in nature, students can collect the original marksheet from their respective schools.
To qualify for the AP 10th exams, students need to score a minimum of 33 percent marks in each subject as well as overall. Those students who will fail in one or two subjects will be allowed to sit for supplementary exams. Those who fail in more than two subjects will have to repeat the year.
The AP SSC results will be announced by Special Principal Secretary, Department of Education, B. Rajasekhar, by 12 noon today. This was announced on June 4, 2022.