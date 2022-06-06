Last Updated:

AP SSC Result 2022 Updates: Andhra Pradesh 10th Result Soon At Bseap.gov.in

AP SSC Result 2022: BSE AP Special Chief Secretary Education, B. Rajasekhar will be announcing the Andhra Pradesh SSC result on June 6, 2022. Earlier the result was supposed to be out on June 4 at 11 am which was postponed to June 6 due to some technical reasons. Once released, result will be available on the official website. Registered students will be able to check it by following these steps.

AP SSC Result

12:50 IST, June 6th 2022
Check result recounting details here

The board will allow the AP SSC Class 10 students to apply for recounting and reverification of marks. The SSC result 2022 AP can be recounted and reverified up to two times

12:23 IST, June 6th 2022
Special classes to be conducted for students who failed

From June 13, special classes will be held for the AP board SSC students who were unable to qualify in exam by securing minimum of 33%

12:23 IST, June 6th 2022
797 schools have recorded 100% pass percentage

As many as 797 schools have 100% pass percentage in AP SSC Class 10th result.

12:23 IST, June 6th 2022
AP SSC Result Declared: 67.26% Pass percentage recorded

AP board has released the Class 10 SSC result. Out of the 6,15,908 students who appeared in exam, 4,14,285 students have passed. The pass percentage this year is 67.26%.

12:23 IST, June 6th 2022
AP SSC Result Class 10 Supplementary Exam details

Supplementary exams will be held from July 6 to July 15, 2022

12:17 IST, June 6th 2022
Here's how to check result via SMS

To check results via SMS students need to type SSC, give space, their roll number, and send it to 55352. Alternatively, the SMS can also be sent to 56300. Since the result has been released, SMS facility will activate soon. 

12:15 IST, June 6th 2022
AP SSC Result 2022 Declared: Here's How To Check AP 10th Score Online

 The Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) has finally announced the SSC or class 10 results on Monday, i.e. June 6, 2022. The result details can be checked here.

12:14 IST, June 6th 2022
Click on direct link to view class 10 result

Candidates can click on this link to  check their result

12:12 IST, June 6th 2022
AP 10th result released

As scheduled, the AP SSC result has been released on June 6 at 12 noon.

12:09 IST, June 6th 2022
Documents required to check result

Registered candiadtes who took the exam should be ready with their roll number, seat number and date of birth to check result

12:05 IST, June 6th 2022
Candidates should keep an eye on official website

Candidates are advised to keep checking this blog or regularly visit the official website for being updated about result release

12:02 IST, June 6th 2022
AP SSC Result 2022 to be out anytime soon

The AP SSC or class 10 result can be released anytime soon in press conference

11:57 IST, June 6th 2022
Pass percentage and toppers list to be announced

Along with releasing the result, the board officials will also release the pass percentage of SSC exam.

11:54 IST, June 6th 2022
How to apply for supplementary exam
  • Candidates will have to go to the official website
  • On the homepage, look for the supplementary exam LINK
  • Fill in the details and submit the form

 

11:42 IST, June 6th 2022
Supplementary exam dates to be out soon

The supplementary exam date has not been announced yet. However, it is expected to be released today.

11:38 IST, June 6th 2022
Supplementary exam to be conducted

To qualify for the AP 10th exams, students need to score a minimum of 33 percent marks in each subject. Those students who will fail in one or two subjects will be allowed to sit for supplementary exams. The date for supplementary exam has not been announced yet.

11:34 IST, June 6th 2022
How to check result via SMS

AP 10th Results 2022 can also be checked through SMS. Candidates should open the message app on their phone and type SSC (space) hall ticket number. Sent the same to 55352/56300. The result will be displayed on screen.

11:31 IST, June 6th 2022
Result to be out in half an hour

AP SSC Result 2022 will be released in half an hour at 12 noon

11:26 IST, June 6th 2022
Press Conference to begin at 12 noon

The AP SSC results will be announced by Special Principal Secretary, Department of Education, B. Rajasekhar at 12 noon today. 

11:14 IST, June 6th 2022
AP SSC Class 10 Result 2022: Follow these steps to check the result online
  1. Step 1: To view the AP SSC RESULT 2022, registered candidates must go to the BSEAP official website at bse.ap.gov.in.
  2. Step 2: Then on the homepage, click on the AP SSC result 2022 link after the result declaration.
  3. Step 3: Enter the required details (roll number and registration).
  4. Step 4: Then click on the "Submit" button.
  5. Step 5: Automatically, your result will be displayed on the screen.
  6. Step 6: Download and take a printout of the results for future reference.
11:08 IST, June 6th 2022
Slight delay observed in releasing result

As per reports, the result will be released at 12 noon instead of 11 am

10:54 IST, June 6th 2022
When was the exam conducted

The Class 10th SSC exam was conducted from April 27 to May 9, 2022

10:46 IST, June 6th 2022
AP 10th result 2022: What to verify in AP SSC results 2022

Students must verify all the details mentioned in their AP 10th result 2022 online mark sheet. In case of any discrepancy, they must contact the officials of the AP Board or respective school authorities. 

10:39 IST, June 6th 2022
AP SSC result 2022 to be out shortly

AP SSC result will be announced in a press conference today at 11 am. Once released, it will be available for download on various websites.

10:28 IST, June 6th 2022
Result to be out in half an hour

AP SSC Result 2022 will be released at 11 am. Students should be ready with their roll number and date of birth to check results

10:11 IST, June 6th 2022
AP SSC Results 2022:Last year statistics

In the year 2021, over 5.38 lakh students registered for the AP 10th exams, out of which 3,22,945 boys and 3,04,036 girls had passed the exam. The AP SSC exams could not be conducted last year due to COVID pandemic.

09:33 IST, June 6th 2022
Result to be provisional in nature

BSEAP result 2022 online will be provisional in nature, students can collect the original marksheet from their respective schools.

09:12 IST, June 6th 2022
How to check Andhra Pradesh 10th result on mobile
  • Go to Google Chrome and search for AP SSC result 2022
  • A new box will open where candidates will get the result link.
  • Once done, click on the link and enter the details.
  • Press submit and your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page
08:46 IST, June 6th 2022
AP 10th result: Minimum marks required to pass

To qualify for the AP 10th exams, students need to score a minimum of 33 percent marks in each subject as well as overall. Those students who will fail in one or two subjects will be allowed to sit for supplementary exams. Those who fail in more than two subjects will have to repeat the year. 

08:27 IST, June 6th 2022
AP SSC Results to be announced in a press conference today

The AP SSC results will be announced by Special Principal Secretary, Department of Education, B. Rajasekhar, by 12 noon today. This was announced on June 4, 2022.

