AP TET 2022 Results To Be Released Today; Check Steps To Download

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative
AP TET Results 2022: Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test, AP TET 2022 Results, is expected to be released by the Department of School Education, Andhra Pradesh, today, September 14. Once released, candidates will be able to download the results by visiting the official website of the department at aptet.apcfss.in. According to media reports, along with the results, the AP TET Final Answer Key will also be released.
This year, AP TET 2022 was conducted between August 6 and August 21, 2022. The examinations were held in two shifts, and there were a total of 22 sessions. AP TET Exam was conducted for the selection of eligible candidates for teacher posts to teach Classes 1 to 8. For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned below the step-by-step process to download the AP TET 2022 Results.
NOTE: It is advised that candidates regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.