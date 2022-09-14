AP TET 2022 Results To Be Released Today; Check Steps To Download

AP TET Results 2022: Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test, AP TET 2022 Results, is expected to be released by the Department of School Education, Andhra Pradesh, today, September 14. Once released, candidates will be able to download the results by visiting the official website of the department at aptet.apcfss.in. According to media reports, along with the results, the AP TET Final Answer Key will also be released.

This year, AP TET 2022 was conducted between August 6 and August 21, 2022. The examinations were held in two shifts, and there were a total of 22 sessions. AP TET Exam was conducted for the selection of eligible candidates for teacher posts to teach Classes 1 to 8. For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned below the step-by-step process to download the AP TET 2022 Results.

Pass percentage

Candidates belonging to the general category must score 60% and above to qualify for the APTET 2022 exam.

Candidates from the BC, SC, ST, PWD, and Ex-Servicemen categories must obtain 50% and 40%, respectively, to clear the APTET exam.

AP TET Results 2022: Here's how to check the scores

Step 1: In order to check the AP TET 2022 results, candidates are required to visit the official website at aptet.apcfss.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the AP TET 2022 result link.

Step 3: Candidates must then enter their login information and submit the form.

Step 4: Carefully check the score and download the result.

Step 5: It is recommended that candidates take a printout of the results for future reference.

NOTE: It is advised that candidates regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.

