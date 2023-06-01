Last Updated:

Assam Board Class 12 Results 2023 Likely Today, Where And How To Check AHSEC 12th Results

Assam AHSEC HS Results 2023: Assam Higher Secondary Education Council, AHSEC is likely to release the class 12 or inter result today, June 1.

Nandini Verma
Assam Board class 12 results 2023

Assam AHSEC HS Results 2023: Assam Higher Secondary Education Council, AHSEC is likely to release the class 12 or inter result today, June 1. However, there has been no official confirmation as of now. Assam CM or the state education minister is expected to reveal the Assam Class 12 result date and time soon. The announcement will be made on their official Twitter handle. 

Once AHSEC HS Results 2023 are declared, the students will be available to download their mark sheet from the list of official websites mentioned below. Students would be required to enter their Assam HS roll number mentioned on the admit card and other asked details like date of birth to check their scorecard. The steps to download the same are mentioned below. 

Assam HS Result 2023: List of official websites to check scores

  • sebaonline.org
  • ahsec.assam.gov.in
  • resultsassam.nic.in

Assam HS Result 2023: Here's how to check Assam class 12 results

  • Step 1: To check the Assam HSLC result, registered candidates should go to the official website - results.nic.in.
  • Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the "HSSLC result 2023" link
  • Step 3: Registered candidates will have to feed in their roll number and fill out the captcha
  • Step 4: Then, click on the 'Submit' button
  • Step 5: Immediately, they will be redirected to another page where Assam 12th result 2023 will be displayed on the screen
  • Step 6: Take a printout of the result for future needs
