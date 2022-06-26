Assam HS Result 2022: Class 12 Result To Be Released Tomorrow; Here's How To Check Scores

Assam HS Result 2022: Assam Higher Secondary Education Council, AHSEC is scheduled to release the class 12 or inter result on Monday, June 27, 2022. The result date and time were announced by Assam Chief Minister. He said that the result will be released on Monday in the first half at 9 am via a press conference. Once the result is declared, it will be available on the list of official websites mentioned below. Students would be required to enter their Assam HS roll number mentioned on the admit card and other asked details to check their scorecard. Steps to download the scorecard are mentioned below.

SEBA HSLC Result 2022: Official websites to check scores online

sebaonline.org ahsec.assam.gov.in resultsassam.nic.in

Assam HSLC Result 2022: Here's step-by-step guide to check Assam Class 12 or inter results

Step 1: To check the SEBA HSLC result, registered candidates should go to the official website - results.nic.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the "HSLC result 2022" link.

Step 3: Registered candidates will have to feed in their roll number and fill out the captcha.

Step 4: Then, click on the 'Submit' button.

Step 5: Immediately, they will be redirected to another page where Assam 10th result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Take a printout of the result for future needs.

Assam Class 12th result for all streams including Science, Arts, and Commerce will be released. Assam 12th exams were conducted from March 15, 2022 to April 12, 2022 and around 2.5 lakh students appeared for the HS exam. The board exams were held in two sessions — the first session was conducted from 9 am to 12 pm and the second session began from 1:30 pm and was held till 4:30 pm. Last year, the pass percentage in HS Science was 99.06 percent, in Arts it was 98.93 percent and in Commerce, it was 99.57 percent.