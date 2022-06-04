Last Updated:

Assam HSLC Result 2022 To Be Released On June 7, Announces Assam CM Himanta Biswa

Assam HSLC Result 2022: Assam CM Himanta Biswa has announced that the result will be announced on June 7, 2022. The result release time is not announced yet.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
Assam HSLC Result

Image: Shutterstock


Assam class 10 result date: Secondary Education Board Assam will be releasing the SEBA Result for Assam Class 10th students on June 7, 2022. The result release date has been confirmed by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. To be noted that as of now, the time of the results has not been announced by SEBA. Once released, it can be checked on the official website of the Assam HSLC official website sebaonline.org.

The Chief Minister tweeted, "Results of High School Leaving Certificate examination will be announced on 7th June 2022"

The result will be released in the month of March. The exams were conducted in offline mode between March 16 and March 31, 2022. The result will be declared on June 7, 2022. According to the reports, officials have stated that the evaluation process is in its final stage and will be completed soon. The result release timing will be released on official website soon. Therefore candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website. This year over 4 lakh students are waiting for Assam HSLC Result. The exams were conducted in offline mode in two shifts. Students are advised to be ready with their roll number and date of birth to check result. The pass percentage in the HSLC exam was 93.10 percent last year.

SEBA HSLC Result 2022: Websites to check result

  1. sebaonline.org
  2. resultsassam.nic.in.

Assam HSLC Result 2022: Know how to check Assam Class 12 Results

  • Step 1: To check the SEBA HSLC result, candidates must visit the official website - results.nic.in.
  • Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the "HSLC result 2022" link.
  • Step 3: Registered candidates will have to feed in their roll number and fill out the captcha.
  • Step 4: Then, click on the 'Submit' button.
  • Step 5: Immediately, a new page would open.
  • Step 6: The Assam 10th result of 2022 will be displayed on the screen.
  • Step 7: Take a printout of the result for future needs
