Bihar Board 10th Result 2022: List Of Websites To Check BSEB Matric Results

Bihar Board 10th Result: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is likely to release the Bihar Board Class 10 results within the next 3 days. Till now, there has not been any official announcement regarding the announcement of the result, but it is expected that the result will be declared before the end of this month. According to media reports, the board has completed the evaluation process of the Bihar Board Class 10 answer copies.

BSEB has started the process of toppers' verification. As a result, the Bihar Board matric results are likely to be released before March 31, 2022. According to reports, the Bihar Board is now taking the interviews of the top 10 rank holders, and once it gets over, the board will soon release the result. However, the names of the toppers have not been declared yet.

Check out the list of websites where you can find the BSEB Class 10 Results 2022.

BSEB Matric Result 2022: List of websites to check Bihar Board 10th result

After the declaration of the Bihar Board BSEB Result 2022, it will be available first on the official website. However, students can check it out by visiting a number of different websites. Check the list of websites given below.

onlinebseb.in

biharboardonline.com

biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

BSEB Bihar Board Class 10 Result; Here's how to download

STEP 1: To check the Bihar Board Class 10 result, candidates must visit the official website: biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

STEP 2: Then, click on the " Student Section " and a new page will open.

" and a new page will open. STEP 3: Now, click on the login link.

STEP 4: Enter the registration number and DOB and then click on the Submit button.

STEP 5: After logging in, the result will appear on the screen.

STEP 6: Candidates can take a printout of the result for future use.

Students must achieve a minimum grade of 30% in all individual subjects to qualify for the exam. Those students who are unable to score the minimum passing marks will be considered as fail, and they can make up for their failure through a compartmental exam. In 2021, a total of 78.1 percent of students qualified for the Bihar Board Class 10 Exams, compared to 80.29 percent in 2020 and 80.73 percent in 2019. This year, the pass percentage is likely to increase in comparison with last year's performance of the students. It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for more details and fresh updates.

