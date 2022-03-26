Bihar Board Matric Result 2022 Latest Update: Bihar 10th Result Likely By March 31

Bihar Board Class 10 Result: The Bihar School Examination Board is likely to release the BSEB Bihar 10th Result 2022 before March 31. Till now, there has not been any official announcement regarding the declaration of the result, but it is expected that the result will be declared before the end of this month. According to the media reports, the evaluation process of Bihar Board Class 10 answer copies has ended.

Now, BSEB has started the process of toppers' verification. With this development, chances are high that the Bihar Board Matric Result will be released before March 31, 2022. According to reports, Bihar Board is now taking the interview of top 10 rank holders, and once it gets over, the Board will soon release the result. However, the names of toppers have been declared yet. To qualify for the exam, students need to score a minimum of 30 percent marks in all individual subjects. Those students who are unable to score the minimum passing marks will be considered as fail, and they can make up for their failure through a compartmental exam.

BSEB Matric Result 2022: Bihar Board likely to announce Class 10 result before March 31

After the declaration of the Class 10 result, candidates can check it by visiting the official website of BSEB - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Bihar Board matric examination was held from February 14 to 24, 2022. This year, as many as 17 lakh candidates registered their names for the examination. The exam was held in two shifts, the first from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm and the second from 1.45 pm to 5 pm. The answer key for the Class 10 examination was released by the Board on March 8, 2022. The last date to raise objections was March 11, 2022. The Board had released the Class 12 result on March 16, 2022.

Meanwhile, the Board has also started the registration process for Bihar Board Class 12 Compartment Cum Special Exam from today Saturday, March 26, and the window will remain open till March 30. The Compartment cum Special Exam will be held for Class 12 students in the last week of April only for those students who have one more paper. Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2022 was announced by BSEB on March 16, 2022. This year, 80.15% of the total students qualified for the exam.

BSEB Bihar Board Class 10 Result; Here's how to download

STEP 1: To check the Bihar Board Class 10 result, candidates must visit the official website: biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

STEP 2: Then, click on the " Student Section " and an new page will open.

" and an new page will open. STEP 3: Now, click on the login link.

STEP 4: Enter the registration number and DOB and then click on the Submit button.

STEP 5: After logging in, the result will appear on the screen.

STEP 6: Candidates can take a printout of the result for future use.

Last year, 78.1 percent of students qualified for the Bihar Board Class 10 Exams, compared to 80.29 percent in 2022 and 80.73 percent in 2019. This year, the pass percentage is likely to increase in comparison with last year's performance of the students. It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for more details and fresh updates.

Image: PTI/ Representative