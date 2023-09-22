Bihar Board Releases Answer Key For Free JEE, NEET Coaching Entrance Test; Steps To Check

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the answer key for the JEE, NEET free coaching entrance test 2023. The exam was earlier scheduled for September 10 which was postponed to September 17. The provisional answer key can be downloaded from the official website- coaching.biharboardonline.com. Candidates who are not satisfied with the key can raise objections online till 4 pm on September 23.

How to download BSEB JEE, NEET Coaching Entrance Test Answer Key23?

Visit the official website- coaching.biharboardonline.com

Click on the 'Provisional Answer Key' link

Enter BSEB Unique ID or your registration number, roll code, roll number, Date of Birth and submit

The provisonal answer key will be displayed on the screen

Download and match it with your responses.

BSEB conducted this entrance test to provide free JEE/ NEET coaching and residential facilities to meritorious students who have passed class 10th (matric) exams this year. BSEB is also offering a non-residential free coaching facility in 9 divisional headquarters of Bihar. Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of a written exam and interview.

Bihar Board free coaching and residential facility details

The free coaching and residential facilities for girls will be provided at Bankipur Girls High School, Patna and for boys at Patna Collegiate. Moreover, the candidates who will be selected for this scheme will get the admissions for intermediate (classes 11, 12) in the above mentioned school as well so that they can prepare for both, JEE/NEET as well as intermediate exams simultaneously. There will be no coaching or hostel fees. Fooding will also be provided to the students for free. Study materials and books will also be provided to them free of cost.

Candidates must note that those who have already applied for intermediate (science) admissions in some other school or college will get their transfer certificate (T.C.) with the help of BSEB and get admission to the Bankipur Girls' High School or Patna Collegiate.