BPSC 68th Prelims Admit Card 2022 To Be Released On Jan 28; Know How To Download

BPSC 68th Prelims Admit Card 2022 will be released by the Bihar Public Service Commission on January 28, 2023. All those candidates who will appear for the 68th preliminary examination can download the hall tickets by visiting the official site of the BPSC at bpsc.gov.in. Only those candidates who have registered for the examination will be allowed to download the admit card from the official website of the BPSC at onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in and bpsc.bih.nic.in.

According to the schedule, the 68th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination will be conducted on February 12, 2023, from 12 noon to 2 pm. The examination will be held at 805 examination centres in 38 districts of Bihar State. This time the authorities have brought some changes to the BPSC 68th preliminary examination marking scheme. If there is a correct answer, then the candidates will get 1 mark for the right answer, and -1/4th of a mark will be deducted for the wrong answer in the preliminary examination.

BPSC Admit Card 2022: List of websites to download the hall ticket

onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in

bpsc.bih.nic.in

bpsc.gov.in

BPSC 68th Prelims Admit Card 2022: Here's how to download the hall tickets

Step 1: In order to download the BPSC 68th Prelims Admit Card 2022, candidates are required to visit the official site of the BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Step 2: Then, click on the BPSC 68th Prelims Admit Card 2022 link available on the home page.

Step 3: Then, enter the login details and click on the "Submit" button.

Step 4: Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check the admission card and download the page.

Step 6: Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

NOTE: It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more details.

Image: Shutterstock/Representative