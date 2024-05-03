Advertisement

Amidst mounting anticipation, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially announced that the results for both Class 10th and 12th examinations will be declared after May 20. The official notification on the CBSE website, cbseresults.nic.in, confirms the timeline for the much-awaited release of the results.

The declaration of the CBSE Board results comes on the heels of rigorous examination sessions conducted earlier this year. The Class 10th and 12th Board exams were held across various centers in India from February to March 2024, with students diligently preparing and appearing for their respective subjects.

Advertisement

Once the results are released, candidates will have the convenience of checking their scores online via the official CBSE result portal, cbseresults.nic.in. This user-friendly platform provides a seamless experience for students to access their results from the comfort of their homes.

How to Check CBSE Class 10th and 12th Results Online:

1. Visit the official CBSE result website at cbseresults.nic.in.

2. Navigate to the relevant section for Class 10th or 12th results.

3. Enter the required credentials, such as roll number and date of birth.

4. Verify the details and submit to view your result.

5. Download and save a copy of the result for future reference.

As students eagerly await their results, the CBSE assures that the evaluation process is underway with meticulous attention to detail and accuracy. The board remains committed to ensuring a fair and transparent assessment of students' performance across all subjects.

Advertisement

With the results expected to be declared after May 20, candidates are advised to stay updated through official channels and avoid falling prey to misinformation or rumors. As the countdown begins for the release of CBSE Class 10th and 12th results, students are encouraged to remain patient and optimistic, eagerly anticipating the outcomes of their hard work and dedication.