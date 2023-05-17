BSE Odisha Class 10th Results 2023 To Be Declared On May 18 For Over 6 Lakh Candidates

The Board of Secondary Education of Odisha will release the class 10th results 2023 tomorrow, May 18. The results will be declared at 10 am on Thursday. Students who appeared for the exams will be able to check their BSE Odisha 10th results 2023 online. A list of websites to check Odisha results 2023 has been given below.

List of websites to check Odisha 10th results 2023

orissaresults.nic.in bseodisha.nic.in.

Moreover, BSE Odisha will release the results for class 10th open school exams as well. The result link will be activated at 12 noon. Once released, students will be able to check their Odisha results by following the steps given below.

BSE Odisha results: How to check result over SMS

Candidates will have to open the message box and type ‘OR01 ’

Send an SMS to 5676750

The result will be displayed on the screen

Here is how to check Odisha Board Class 10th results 2023 on the website

Step 1: Go to the official website of BSE Odisha- bseodisha.ac.in

Step 2: Search for the 'latest updates' section on the website's homepage and look for the link to check the Class 10 result

Step 3: Click on the result option to get directed to a new page

Step 4: The website would request for credentials of students such as roll number and date of birth to log in to their account

Step 5: Feed in the credentials to get directed to the 'download' option

Step 6: Download the result and print it out if required

BSE Odisha class 10th results will be declared in a press conference. Around six lakh candidates have appeared for the class 10th exams this year. The exams were held from March 10 to 17.