BSEB Bihar Board Matric Result 2022 Update: Papers Checked, Toppers' Verification Begins

Bihar Board Class 10 Result: The Bihar School Examination Board is likely to release the BSEB Bihar 10th Result 2022 within few days. After the declaration of the Class 10 result, candidates can check it by visiting the official website of BSEB - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Till now, the board has not officially announced the result date and time, but it is expected that the result will be declared soon. According to the media reports, the evaluation process of Bihar Board Class 10 answer copies has ended. Now, BSEB has started the process of toppers' verification. With this, it is expected that the Bihar Board Matric Result will be released sometime soon.

The Class 10 examination was held by the Bihar Board from February 14 to 24, 2022. This year, as many as 17 lakh candidates have registered for the examination. The exam was held in two shifts, the first from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm and the second from 1.45 pm to 5 pm. The answer key for the Class 10 examination was released by the Board on March 8, 2022. The last date to raise objections was March 11, 2022. The Board had released the Class 12 result on March 16, 2022, on the official website, and today on March 25, it has announced that registration of Intermediate compartment cum special examination for candidates who failed in one or more papers will begin on March 26.

Bihar Board Matric Result: Passing Marks

In order to qualify for the exam, students must have a minimum grade of 30 percent in all individual subjects. Those students who are unable to score the minimum passing marks will be considered as fail, and they can make up for their failure through a compartmental exam. The date of the compartment exam will be released after the declaration of the result.

BSEB Bihar Board Class 10 Result; Here's how to download

To check the Bihar Board Class 10 result, candidates must visit the official website: biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Then, click on the "Student Section" and an automatic new page will open.

Now, click on the login link.

Candidates now need to enter the registration number and DOB and then click on the Submit button.

After logging in, the result will appear on the screen.

Candidates can take a printout of the result for future use.

In 2021, 78.1 percent of students qualified for the Bihar Board Class 10 Exams, compared to 80.29 percent in 2022 and 80.73 percent in 2019. This year, the pass percentage is likely to increase in comparison with last year's performance of the students. It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for more details and fresh updates.

Image: PTI/ Representative