BSEH HTET Answer Key 2021 Released; Here’s Direct Link To Check

BSEH HTET Answer Key 2021: The answer key for the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test has been released by the Board of School Education on December 19, 2021. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check PRT (Level 1), TGT (Level 2), and PGT (Level 3) answer keys and raise objections by visiting the official website - bseh.org.in. The answer key has been released for the examination which was conducted on December 18 and 19, 2021.

The HTET Answer Key is provisional in nature and is subject to change based on the objections raised by the candidates. According to official information, the objections raising window will be open till December 24, 5 pm. To raise objections, candidates would be required to pay Rs 1000 per suggestion. The HTET Final Answer Key will be prepared by BSEH only after computing the results of the Haryana TET. Check the key details given below.

BSEH HTET Answer Key 2021: Direct Link

Answer Key HTET 2021 Level I (PRT) - CLICK HERE

Answer Key HTET 2021 Level II (TGT) - CLICK HERE

Answer Key HTET 2021 Level III (PGT) - CLICK HERE

HTET Answer Key 2021: Here's How to download

STEP 1: Candidates need to first visit the official website of the Board of School Education at bseh.org.in.

STEP 2: Then on the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Answer Key: HTET Examination Dec-2021."

STEP 3: Enter the required credentials.

STEP 4: Click on the login/submit button after entering the credentials.

STEP 5: It is recommended that candidates should download the document and take a printout of it for future use.

