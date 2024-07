Published 09:51 IST, July 17th 2024

BSTC Rajasthan Pre DElEd Result 2024 Direct Link OUT For 5.9 Lakh Candidates, Check Here

Vardhman Mahaveer Open University, Kota has declared the Rajasthan Pre Diploma in Elementary Education (Pre D.El.Ed 2024) results today, July 17. Link Here.