CA Result 2022: ICAI CA Final, Foundation Results To Be Released Today

CA Final results: Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is scheduled to release the CA Final Result 2021 and CA Foundation Result 2021 on Thursday, February 10, 2022. As of now, no result release time has been announced. However, it is being expected to be out by evening. Once released, it can be checked on any of the websites mentioned below. All those candidates who appeared for the December 2021 examinations will be able to check results once released by following the steps mentioned below. Students are advised to be ready with their registration number and PIN or password. Those who have registered for their result on e-mail would be getting the mail once the results are made available online.

ICAI released an official statement which reads, "Arrangements have also been made for the candidates of Final Examination (Old Course & New Course) and Foundation Examination desirous of having results on their e-mail addresses to register their requests at the website i.e. icaiexam.icai.org from 8th February 2022."

ICAI CA Final, Foundation Result 2021: List of websites

caresults.icai.org icai.nic.in icaiexam.icai.org

CA Result 2021: Step-by-step guide to check ICAI CA foundation result 2021

Step 1: After the release of results, candidates will have to go to the official website of ICAI at icai.nic.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, under the 'CHECK RESULTS' section, candidates should click on a link they want to check.

Step 3: Candidates will then have to enter their registration number or PIN and log in

Step 4: Post logging in, the result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Candidates should download the result and take its printout for future use.

To be noted that if results are not released today, it will be released tomorrow for sure. It is so as official notice mentions that either result will be out by Thursday evening or on February 11, 2022. The results are for CA Foundation and Final examinations that were held on December 13, 15, 17, and 19, 2021. Candidates took the exam in offline mode and examinations were held in two different shifts. Paper 1 and 2 were conducted for a duration of 3 hours, from 2 pm to 5 pm, and Papers 3 and 4 were conducted for 2 hours for all candidates. Candidates should keep an eye on official website so as not to miss any updates.