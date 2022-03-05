Calicut University Results: MA Sem 1, BCom & BBA Sem 3, & Other Key Results Released

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
Calicut University Results 2022: Calicut University has released the exam results for various courses on Saturday, March 5. All students who participated in the MA Semester 1 and B. Com Semester 3 exams and other courses can now check their results by visiting the official website - results.uoc.ac.in. Candidates must take note that they will require a registered number to check their results online.
The results of Calicut University have been released for the following courses - MA Semester 1, Comparative Literature; MA MSc Sem 1 Physics; B. Com, BBA, BTHM, BHA, Regular, Supplementary/Improvement Exams Sem 3 B. Com, BBA, BTHM, BHA, Regular, Supplementary/Improvement. Students must be aware that if the Calicut University Results 2022 take time to load, they need not worry. Owing to heavy traffic on the website, it can take some time to load, and it is advised to wait for some time and then refresh. Candidates can use the direct link given here to download the Calicut University Results 2022.