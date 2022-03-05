Calicut University Results: MA Sem 1, BCom & BBA Sem 3, & Other Key Results Released

Calicut University Results 2022: Calicut University has released the exam results for various courses on Saturday, March 5. All students who participated in the MA Semester 1 and B. Com Semester 3 exams and other courses can now check their results by visiting the official website - results.uoc.ac.in. Candidates must take note that they will require a registered number to check their results online.

The results of Calicut University have been released for the following courses - MA Semester 1, Comparative Literature; MA MSc Sem 1 Physics; B. Com, BBA, BTHM, BHA, Regular, Supplementary/Improvement Exams Sem 3 B. Com, BBA, BTHM, BHA, Regular, Supplementary/Improvement. Students must be aware that if the Calicut University Results 2022 take time to load, they need not worry. Owing to heavy traffic on the website, it can take some time to load, and it is advised to wait for some time and then refresh. Candidates can use the direct link given here to download the Calicut University Results 2022.

Calicut University Results 2022: Here's how to do download

Step 1: To check the results, candidates must visit the official website of Calicut University: results.uoc.ac.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the relevant result link for the course where you took the exam.

Step 3: Alternatively, candidates can click on the direct link given here: Calicut University Results in 2022.

Step 4: When prompted, enter your registered phone number and security code.

Step 5: The exam result for the course and semester selected will be displayed on your screen.

Step 6: Save and print a copy for future reference.

(Image: Shutterstock/ Representative)