CBSE 12th Result 2022: Girls Outshine Boys With 94.5%, Overall 92.71% Of Students Pass

CBSE 12th result 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE has released the Class 12 term 2 exam Results. Now, all those students who took part in the inter exams this year can check their scores by visiting the official website of CBSE - results.cbse.nic.in. This time, girls have recorded a better pass percentage than boys in CBSE Class 12 results 2022.

Pass percentage

This year a total of 1444341 candidates registered for the CBSE exam. Out of these a total of 1435366 appeared in the CBSE Class 12 Exam and 1330662 students qualified for the exam. The pass percentage is 92.71%.

Girls outshine boys with 94.5%

As per the official information, girls have secured 94.54% and boys have secured 91.25%. This year, the Class 12 exams were conducted between April 26 and June 15, 2022.

CBSE Board Result 2022: Websites to check scores

cbse.gov.in cbseresults.nic.in results.nic.in results.gov.in

CBSE Result 2022: Follow these steps to download scorecard from official websites

Step 1: Go to any of the official websites - cbse.gov.in or cbseresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, look for result or 'what's new' section

Step 3: Click on CBSE Result 2022

Step 4: After being redirected to another page, enter the required credentials like roll number

Step 5: Submit and download the CBSE 2022 result

Here's how to calculate percentage from the CBSE scorecard

Students can calculate their Class 12 board percentage by directly putting values in the formula. Percentage = Add all five grade points x 9.5% = CGPA x 9.5%

The student can also calculate an indicator percentage for overall marks by multiplying 9.5 to the CGPA.

Direct link to check CBSE 12th results 2022 - Click here

CBSE 12th Result 2022: Know how to check CBSE Result on DigiLocker

Step 1: Visit digilocker.gov.in

Step 2: Then, on the home page, click on the login button

Step 3: Login using your CBSE Roll Number as User Name and PIN as password (Remember, PIN has been shared by CBSE with the schools)

Step 4: Your Class XII Mark Sheet would be available on the screen

Step 5: Download the Digital Marks Sheet for CBSE Class 12 Results

(Image: PTI/Shutterstock)