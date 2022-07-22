CBSE 12th Result 2022: Girls Outshine Boys With 94.5%, Overall 92.71% Of Students Pass

CBSE 12th result 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE has released the Class 12 term 2 exam Results. Now, all those students who took part in the inter exams this year can check their scores by visiting the official website of CBSE - results.cbse.nic.in. This time, girls have recorded a better pass percentage than boys in CBSE Class 12 results 2022.
Pass percentage
- This year a total of 1444341 candidates registered for the CBSE exam. Out of these a total of 1435366 appeared in the CBSE Class 12 Exam and 1330662 students qualified for the exam. The pass percentage is 92.71%.
Girls outshine boys with 94.5%
As per the official information, girls have secured 94.54% and boys have secured 91.25%. This year, the Class 12 exams were conducted between April 26 and June 15, 2022.
CBSE Board Result 2022: Websites to check scores
- cbse.gov.in
- cbseresults.nic.in
- results.nic.in
- results.gov.in
CBSE Result 2022: Follow these steps to download scorecard from official websites
- Step 1: Go to any of the official websites - cbse.gov.in or cbseresults.nic.in
- Step 2: On the homepage, look for result or 'what's new' section
- Step 3: Click on CBSE Result 2022
- Step 4: After being redirected to another page, enter the required credentials like roll number
- Step 5: Submit and download the CBSE 2022 result
Here's how to calculate percentage from the CBSE scorecard
- Students can calculate their Class 12 board percentage by directly putting values in the formula. Percentage = Add all five grade points x 9.5% = CGPA x 9.5%
- The student can also calculate an indicator percentage for overall marks by multiplying 9.5 to the CGPA.
Direct link to check CBSE 12th results 2022 - Click here
CBSE 12th Result 2022: Know how to check CBSE Result on DigiLocker
- Step 1: Visit digilocker.gov.in
- Step 2: Then, on the home page, click on the login button
- Step 3: Login using your CBSE Roll Number as User Name and PIN as password (Remember, PIN has been shared by CBSE with the schools)
- Step 4: Your Class XII Mark Sheet would be available on the screen
- Step 5: Download the Digital Marks Sheet for CBSE Class 12 Results
(Image: PTI/Shutterstock)