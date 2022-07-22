CBSE Board Exams 2023 From February 15, 2023; Will Return To Annual Exam Mode

As the Central Board of Education (CBSE) on Friday announced Class 12, 2022 final exam results, CBSE in its official notice announced that it will hold class 10 and class 12 board exams from February 15, 2023.

CBSE Board exams 2023 from Feb 15

“In light of lessening of the impact of covid-19 pandemic across the globe, the Board has decided to conduct 2023 exams from February 15, 2023, onwards," CBSE said in an official notice while announcing class 12 board exam results for 2022.

CBSE has decided to resume annual exams for the upcoming academic year. The CBSE in its previous announcement stated that splitting exams into two teams was a 'one-time measure' as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak. Since the pandemic effect is already dissipating, the board will resume its regular schedule of annual exams.

CBSE will also go back to 100% syllabus after holding exams on a reduced syllabus for nearly two years. The Board will rationalize the syllabus in the coming days with the help of experts.

This year 134797 students (1.3 lakh) have scored above 90% marks in CBSE class 12 exam which is equal to 9.39% of the total students who took the exam.

PM Modi wishes students post CBSE Class 12 result declaration

After the declaration of CBSE Class 12 results, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the students. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "Congratulations to all my young friends who passed the CBSE Class XII exams. The grit and dedication of these youngsters is commendable. They prepared for these exams through a time when humanity faced a monumental challenge and achieved this success.