sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ UPSC Aspirants Death | Wayanad Landslide | Bangladesh Protests | Israel-Hamas War | Paris Olympics | US Elections |

Published 15:41 IST, August 5th 2024

CBSE Class 10th Compartment Results 2024 OUT; Here's Direct Link To Download Revised Scorecard

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the much-awaited CBSE class 10th Compartment/Supplementary exam results 2024 today. Here's link.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Nandini Verma
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
CBSE Board 10th Result
CBSE Board 10th Result | Image: PTI / Republic/ cbse.gov.in
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

15:41 IST, August 5th 2024