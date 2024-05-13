Advertisement

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the eagerly awaited Class 10 board exam results, bringing an end to months of anticipation and marking a significant milestone in the academic journey of students nationwide. A total of 93.6% of students passed class 10 exam. With the results now available online, students can promptly access their scores and celebrate their achievements.

Exam Schedule and Procedures:

The CBSE conducted the Class 10 board examinations from February 15 to March 13 this year, providing students with an opportunity to showcase their knowledge and skills across various subjects. As the culmination of the examination process, the announcement of the Class 10 results signals the beginning of a new chapter for students.

Direct link to check Class 10th Result 2024.

How to check CBSE Class 10 Result 2024

To access their Class 10 results, students can follow these simple steps:

Visit the official website of the CBSE, cbse.nic.in. Navigate to the 'Result' tab on the homepage. Click on the link for CBSE Class 10 Result 2024. Enter the required credentials, such as roll number and date of birth. Submit the details to view your result. Verify the result displayed on the screen. Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

Direct Link and SMS Facility: Once the CBSE announces the Class 10 Result 2024, students can directly access their scores using the provided link on the official website. Alternatively, students can opt for the SMS facility by sending a text message with the format "CBSE10" to 7738299899, enabling them to receive their results via SMS.

Conclusion: With the declaration of the Class 10 results, students are encouraged to celebrate their achievements and reflect on their academic journey thus far. As they prepare to embark on the next phase of their education or career, the CBSE remains committed to ensuring a seamless and transparent result dissemination process.

Students are advised to stay informed and vigilant by regularly checking the official website for updates and announcements. With their hard work, determination, and perseverance, students are poised to achieve success and make significant strides in their academic and personal growth. The CBSE reaffirms its dedication to educational excellence and wishes all students the very best for their future endeavors.

