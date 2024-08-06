sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Israel-Hamas War | Bangladesh Crisis | Paris Olympics | Sheikh Hasina | US Elections |

Published 14:56 IST, August 6th 2024

CBSE Class 10th Supplementary Result: Marks Verification From August 9; Here's How To Apply

CBSE Class 10th supplementary result: Marks verification application window will open on August 9. Candidates can apply for revaluation on August 20.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Nandini Verma
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
CBSE Class 10th supplementary result marks verification from August 9
CBSE Class 10th supplementary result marks verification from August 9 | Image: Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

14:56 IST, August 6th 2024