Published 17:14 IST, August 2nd 2024
CBSE Compartment Results 2024 Out For Class 12th; Here's Direct Link To Download
CBSE Compartment Result Out: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the results for the Class 12th Compartment/Supplementary examinations
- Education
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Nandini Verma
CBSE Class 12th Compartment Result Out | Image: Republic / Shutterstock
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
17:14 IST, August 2nd 2024