CBSE CTET Result 2021 Released On Ctet.nic.in, Here’s Direct Link To Check Scores

CBSE CTET Result 2021: Central Board of Secondary Education has released the Central Teacher Eligibility Test result on March 9, 2022. Registered candidates who took the exam were eagerly waiting for the results to be out can check it now. It can be checked from the official website by following the steps mentioned below. It is to be noted that for checking the CTET 2021 December session exam result, students should be ready with their CTET roll number and date of birth. Here is the direct link to check scores.

The final answer key was prepared on the basis of objections raised on the provisional key. Results have been prepared on the basis of the final key. It is to be noted that there is no provision for rechecking or revaluation of their results. "There shall be no re-evaluation/re-checking of results. No correspondence in this regard shall be entertained," read the official notice issued by CBSE.

CBSE CTET December 2021 Result: Here is how to check scores

Step 1: For checking the CTET Results candidates will have to go to the official CTET website - ctet.nic.in

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, scroll down and click on the CTET Dec 2021 Result link.

Step 3: Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to log in to the dashboard using their CTET roll number and date of birth

Step 4: The CTET 2021 result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Then, check and download the result

Step 6: Take a screenshot or printout for future use

“The marksheets and qualifying certificates of the candidates will also be uploaded in digilocker shortly. The candidates may download it by using their mobile number provided by them in their online application form of CTET December – 2021,” the official notification read.

The Board conducted CTET 2021 examination that was scheduled on December 16 and 17 on January 17 and January 21, 2022. The exam on January 17 was conducted in a single shift – from 9.30 am to 12 noon and the exam on January 21 was conducted in two shifts- from 9.30 am to 12 noon and 2.30 pm to 5 pm. For more details, candidates can visit the official website.