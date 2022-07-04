CBSE Result 2022: Class 10 Result Likely To Be Out Today, Here's List Of Official Websites

Reports suggest that Central Board of Secondary Education Board can release the class 10 or matric result on Monday, July 4, 2022. To be noted that as of now, no official confirmation has been made by the Board. Following the trends, Board usually announces the result one day after announcing the result date. Once released the CBSE class 10 result can be checked by following the steps mentioned below. List of official websites on which CBSE Result 2022 will be released is mentioned below.

CBSE Matric result 2022: List of official websites

cbse.gov.in cbseresults.nic.in results.gov.in

Here's how to check CBSE result 2022

Step 1 - To check Board exams 2022 Result candidates must go to the CBSE official website - cbse.nic.in

Step 2 - On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "CBSE 10th Term 2 Result 2022" or "CBSE 10th Result 2022."

Step 3 - Candidates will then have to enter their roll number and date of birth.

Step 4 - Then click on the submit button.

Step 5 - Once submitted, the class 10 results will be displayed on the screen

Step 6 - Students are advised to download it and take its printout for future use

Board to use Block Chain technology for results

CBSE in a notice issued in October 14, 2021 mentions that CBSE in technical collaboration with Centre of Excellence for Block Chain Technology of National Informatics Centre under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Govt. of India has developed a system called “Academic {BlockChain} Documents (ABCD)” which ensures that academic documents are recorded in a secure and tamper proof manner and can be accessed online through trusted and verifiable means. It has been established using Block Chain Technology to record the certificates in a linked chain structure

How to use blockchain?