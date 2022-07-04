CBSE Result 2022: Class 10 Result Likely To Be Out Today, Here's List Of Official Websites

Reports suggest that Central Board of Secondary Education Board can release the class 10 or matric result on Monday, July 4, 2022. To be noted that as of now, no official confirmation has been made by the Board. Following the trends, Board usually announces the result one day after announcing the result date. Once released the CBSE class 10 result can be checked by following the steps mentioned below. List of official websites on which CBSE Result 2022 will be released is mentioned below.
CBSE Matric result 2022: List of official websites
- cbse.gov.in
- cbseresults.nic.in
- results.gov.in
Here's how to check CBSE result 2022
- Step 1 - To check Board exams 2022 Result candidates must go to the CBSE official website - cbse.nic.in
- Step 2 - On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "CBSE 10th Term 2 Result 2022" or "CBSE 10th Result 2022."
- Step 3 - Candidates will then have to enter their roll number and date of birth.
- Step 4 - Then click on the submit button.
- Step 5 - Once submitted, the class 10 results will be displayed on the screen
- Step 6 - Students are advised to download it and take its printout for future use
Board to use Block Chain technology for results
CBSE in a notice issued in October 14, 2021 mentions that CBSE in technical collaboration with Centre of Excellence for Block Chain Technology of National Informatics Centre under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Govt. of India has developed a system called “Academic {BlockChain} Documents (ABCD)” which ensures that academic documents are recorded in a secure and tamper proof manner and can be accessed online through trusted and verifiable means. It has been established using Block Chain Technology to record the certificates in a linked chain structure
How to use blockchain?
- All users viz. students, educational institutions, employers can verify academic documents by visiting https://cbse.certchain.nic.in or CBSE Main website https://cbse.gov.in
- Click on “Verify” menu option on top menu bar available on the home page.
- Select the class from the pop up. Input basic details like Roll No, Date of Birth (in case of Class X only), Exam Year, Exam Type, and Student Name (partial), and press ‘Go’ to confirm
- Once the details are validated, the marks statement (available presently) of the student is displayed