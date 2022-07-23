CBSE Results 2022: Board Shares Formula Of Calculating Weightage Of Term 1 & 2 Exam Marks

CBSE Results 2022: In an important notice released by the Central Board of Secondary Education, it has revealed the formula for calculating the weightage of term 1 and term 2 exam marks. As per the official notice, "While computing the result, term 1 has been assigned 30% weightage and term 2 has been assigned 70% weightage. Accordingly, final results have been computed."

CBSE marks weightage formula

In the theory section, 30% weightage is given to term 1, and 70% to term 2.

Equal weightage to both terms for practicals.

CBSE 12th Result: here's how to calculate percentage from CGPA in CBSE scorecard

Students can calculate their Class 12 board percentage by directly putting values in the formula. Percentage = Add all five grade points x 9.5% = CGPA x 9.5%

Direct link to check CBSE's notification regarding calculation/computation of results - CLICK HERE

"It is requested that if any student wishes to apply for the verification of marks in any subject to be started from 26.07.2022 or wishes to know how the result has been computed, the same may be explained using the above example." "I am confident that your efforts will help the students avoid unnecessary application for the verification process and save time," read the official notice.

Also, CBSE has released a notification regarding the revaluation of answer sheets for those candidates who are not satisfied with their marks or evaluation process. The Board is giving the students an opportunity for verification of marks, a facility to obtain a photocopy of their evaluated answer sheets, and a re-evaluation of their answers.

