CBSE Results 2022 For Classes 10, 12 To Be Declared Today? Here's What We Know

CBSE Results 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the Class 10, 12 terms 2 board exam results along with final results sometime soon. Once released, candidates can check and download their scorecards by visiting the different websites and applications, including DigiLocker, the UMANG app, and results.gov.in. However, till now, there has been no official confirmation regarding the declaration of the CBSE 10th and 12th results.

CBSE Results 2022 to be declared today? Here's what we know

According to various media reports, it is expected that the CBSE Result 2022 will be released today but officials have earlier hinted that it will be released by the end of this month. Earlier, on Sunday, Union Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan stated that he had spoken to the CBSE officials and there is no delay in the CBSE result. Notably, it takes 45 days to check examination papers, and this time the examination concluded on June 15, so it can be expected that the results will be released on time.

"There is no delay in the CBSE results. CBSE exams were going on till June 15. After that, checking takes 45 days. "I spoke with CBSE (officials) yesterday only and the results will come on time," as per the ANI report.

CBSE Term 2 Results | Passing percentage

In order to qualify for the examination, students are required to score a minimum of 33 per cent marks on each paper and overall to get a pass in the CBSE 10th, and 12th exams 2022.

CBSE 10th Result 2022 | CBSE 12th Result 2022: Here's how to check results

Step 1: After declaration, students need to visit the official website of CBSE - cbse.gov.in or cbseresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Next, select the CBSE 10th or 12th result 2022 link.

Step 3: Candidates are then required to enter their log-in credentials (role number, date of birth).

Step 4: Automatically, the CBSE 10th result 2022 will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download the Class 10 scorecard, and take a printout for further reference.

NOTE: It is advised that students must regularly visit the official website of CBSE for fresh updates and more details.

(Image: Shutterstock/ Representative)