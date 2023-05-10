CBSE Results 2023 Date: Classes 10th, 12th Results Expected Tomorrow; Here's What We Know

CBSE Result 2023 Date: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to declare Class 10th and 12th results by tomorrow, May 11. CBSE is all set to announce the board results 2023. Official confirmation from the board is awaited.
CBSE Results 2023 Date and Time Announcement
CBSE is expected to make an announcement regarding the results declaration date and time today, May 10, or tomorrow, May 11. As per past trends, CBSE usually announces the result date and time the same day of the result. So, candidates can expect an announcement anytime.
CBSE Results 2023 tomorrow?
CBSE class 10th, and 12th results will be available on the official websites of cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in as well as on the Digilocker platform. Digilocker is a Government of India initiative for paperless governance. CBSE board results and mark sheets are uploaded on the Digilocker once it is announced. "CBSE class 10th and 12th results are coming soon. Activate your Digilocker account now," reads a statement flashing on the Digilocker website. As per past trends, CBSE results are announced a day after Digilocker notifies about the results.
CBSE Results 2023
Over 38 lakh students are eagerly waiting for an update regarding the CBSE result 2023. CBSE class 10th and 12th exams 2023 began on February 15. Class 10th exams ended on March 22 and class 12th exams concluded on April 5. As per the latest information, CBSE has completed the rechecking of marks input done by the evaluators. The paper evaluation was completed around April 22. The evaluators then had to enter the marks of each subject of all candidates in the CBSE marks uploading portal. The board started rechecking of the marks input and matched it with the answer sheets to ensure zero errors. This process takes around 15 days' time.
Where to check CBSE Board Result 2023 Date, Time announcement?
- CBSE Twitter handle- @cbseindia29
- CBSE Instagram handle- cbse_hq_1929
- CBSE Facebook- @cbseindia29
- CBSE Official Website- cbse.gov.in
CBSE results 2023: Here's how to check result on DigiLocker
- Step 1: Download the DigiLocker app on your phone through Apple store or Play store
- Step 2: Register and create an account on the app through your registered mobile number
- Step 3: In the next step, enter your Aadhaar number and the OTP on the mobile app
- Step 4: After verification, click on the Education tab on the DigiLocker homepage
- Step 5: Click on the CBSE option under the Education tab
- Step 6: Enter your Class, academic year, and CBSE board roll number
- Step 7: Result will then be displayed on screen, download it and take its printout
Here's how to check results 2023 on UMANG app
- Step 1: Candidates should download the UMANG app on their phone through Apple store or Play store.
- Step 2: Create an account and register with their mobile number
- Step 3: On the homepage, they should click on the ‘all services’ section
- Step 4: Now, select the 'CBSE' option to check class 10 or class 12 results and select the academic year
- Step 5: Feed in the required credentials and click on submit
- Step 6: Result will be displayed on screen, download it and take its printout
CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2023: Where to check Results
How to check CBSE Board Results 2023
- Step 1: Visit any of the official websites- cbse.gov.in or cbseresults.nic.in
- Step 2: On the homepage, look for the 'result' or 'what's new' section
- Step 3: Click on CBSE Result 2023 link for class 10th or class 12th
- Step 4: After being redirected to another page, enter the required credentials like roll number
- Step 5: Submit and download the CBSE 2023 result