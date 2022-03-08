CBSE Term 1 Results 2022 Date And Time: Class 12th Result Likely By March 10

CBSE Results 2022: Thousands of students who took the class 10 or class 12 term 1 exam are eagerly waiting for the results to be out. As per recent update from CBSE official to a media organisation, the results are expected to be out this week. The class 12 result is expected to be out by Thursday and class 10 by the end of this week. To be noted that the board has not announced the result date yet. Students are advised to keep an eye on the official website and twitter handle for being updated.

This year the board is conducting teh exams in two terms. Term 1 has been conducted and the results are awaited and term 2 dates have been announced by the Board. Final result will be prepared only after calculating marks of both term I and term II. The CBSE term 1 results 2022 once released can be checked by following the steps mentioned below.

CBSE Result: Websites to check result

cbseresults.nic.in cbseresults.nic.in

Here's how to check CBSE term 1 result 2022

Step 1 - To check Board exams 2022 Results candidates must go to the CBSE official website - cbse.nic.in

Step 2 - On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "CBSE 10th Term 1 Result 2022" or "CBSE 12th Result 2022."

Step 3 - Candidates will then have to enter their roll number and date of birth.

Step 4 - Then click on the submit button.

Step 5 - Once submitted, the class 10 and 12 results will be displayed on the screen

Step 6 - Students are advised to download it and take its printout for future use

CBSE Class 10, 12 results: Here's how to check on digilocker