CBSE Topper List Not To Be Released This Year To Avoid 'unhealthy Competition'

CBSE Topper List: The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE, has released the final results for both Class 10 and Class 12 students. The results are available on the official website and students can check them by visiting - cbse.gov.in or cbseresults.nic.in. This time, CBSE has decided that the board will not declare the merit list of board exams, and also this time divisions will not be distributed to the students. However, only 0.1 per cent of students who have scored the highest marks in subjects will get a merit certificate.

CBSE Topper List not to be released to avoid unhealthy competition

Notably, CBSE has taken this decision to avoid "unhealthy competition" among students, said Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj, who also asserted that the board will also not assign first, second, and third divisions to students in class 10 and 12 exam results. "As per earlier decision of the board, no merit list will be declared to avoid unhealthy competition among students. The board is also not awarding first, second and third division to its students," Bhardwaj said.

"The board will issue merit certificates to 0.1 per cent of students who have scored the highest marks in subjects," he added.

This year, the overall pass percentage is 92.71 percent, which has come down in comparison with the previous year. This time, the pass percentage for girls is higher than for boys. 94.54 percent of girls have cleared the exam and 91.25 percent of boys have passed the CBSE Class 10 exam. Meanwhile, Trivandrum district has recorded the best performance in the exam with 98.83 percent, followed by Bengaluru with 98.16 percent, and Chennai stood third with 97.79 percent.

CBSE Results 2022: Here's how to check CBSE Class 10 Result 2022 Scorecard

Step 1: To download the CBSE Class 10 Results candidates need to visit the official websites -- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on CBSE Class 10 result 2022 designated link

Step 3: Candidates then need to enter the required credentials like roll number

Step 4: Submit and download the CBSE 2022 result

Step 5: Take a printout for further references.

Direct link to check CBSE class 10 results - CLICK HERE

CBSE 12th Result 2022: Here's how to check scores online

Step 1: To check CBSE Class 12th Results candidates need to visit the official website - cbse.gov.in and click on Results

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on Senior School Certificate Examination (Class XII) 2022 would be activated – click on it

Step 3: Automatically, a new window would appear on the screen

Step 4: Fill in your CBSE 12th roll number, school code and date of birth and submit

Step 5: Your CBSE Result would be displayed on the screen

Here's direct link to check CBSE Class 12 Result - CLICK HERE

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative