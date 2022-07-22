CBSE Topper List Not To Be Released This Year To Avoid 'unhealthy Competition'

Quick links:
CBSE Topper List: The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE, has released the final results for both Class 10 and Class 12 students. The results are available on the official website and students can check them by visiting - cbse.gov.in or cbseresults.nic.in. This time, CBSE has decided that the board will not declare the merit list of board exams, and also this time divisions will not be distributed to the students. However, only 0.1 per cent of students who have scored the highest marks in subjects will get a merit certificate.
Notably, CBSE has taken this decision to avoid "unhealthy competition" among students, said Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj, who also asserted that the board will also not assign first, second, and third divisions to students in class 10 and 12 exam results. "As per earlier decision of the board, no merit list will be declared to avoid unhealthy competition among students. The board is also not awarding first, second and third division to its students," Bhardwaj said.
"The board will issue merit certificates to 0.1 per cent of students who have scored the highest marks in subjects," he added.
This year, the overall pass percentage is 92.71 percent, which has come down in comparison with the previous year. This time, the pass percentage for girls is higher than for boys. 94.54 percent of girls have cleared the exam and 91.25 percent of boys have passed the CBSE Class 10 exam. Meanwhile, Trivandrum district has recorded the best performance in the exam with 98.83 percent, followed by Bengaluru with 98.16 percent, and Chennai stood third with 97.79 percent.