CEED 2023 Result Released By IIT Bombay, Step-by-step Guide To Check Here

The Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IIT-B) has released the result for Common Entrance Exam for Design- CEED 2023 today, on March 7. The candidates who appeared for the CEED 2023 exam for admission to MDes and PhD Programmes can now check and download their results by visiting the official website at ceed.iitb.ac.in. The scorecard for the same can be downloaded from the official website between March 11 and June 13, 2023.

The CEED 2023 exam was conducted on January 22 in the morning shift from 9 am to 12 pm and the admit card of the same was released in the second week of January 2022. The final answer keys of the exam were issued on the official website on January 30.

CEED 2023 result: Steps to check here

The candidates who appeared in the exam can check and download their results by following the steps mentioned below.

Candidates must visit the official website at ceed.iitb.ac.in. A homepage will appear on the screen. Click on the result link. Candidates must log in to the registration portal by entering their login id and password. The result will be displayed on the screen. Check and download the CEED 2023 result. Keep a hard copy of the same for future reference.

The CEED examination is conducted every year as a qualifying exam for admission of candidates to Master of Design (MDes) programmes at IISc Bangalore, IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad, IIT Kanpur, and IIT Roorkee. The qualifying candidates also have an option for admission to PhD programmes at several IITs and design schools.

IIT Bombay also released the revised syllabus for its Common Entrance Exam For Design (CEED) and Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam For Design (UCEED). According to the official statement, the new syllabus would be effective from the session starting from 2024 onwards.