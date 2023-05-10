CGBSE 10th Result 2023 Out; Here's Direct Link To Check Chhattisgarh High School Results

CGBSE results 2023: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has declared the class 10th results 2023 today, May 10. Candidates who have appeared for the matric exams can check their CGBSE class 10th results online. CGBSE announced the results in a press conference today at 12 pm.

List of websites to check CGBSE High School Results 2023

cgbse.nic.in chhattisgarh.nic.in

CGBSE class 10 results 2023: How to view high school scorecard

Step 1: Candidates who took the exam should go to the official website - cgbse.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, they should look for 'Students Corner'

Step 3: Click on the 'Exam Results 2023' tab

Step 4: A drop-down list will be displayed on screen. For class 10 results, click on 'High School Result 2023'

Step 5: Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to key in their roll number and captcha and submit

Step 6: After submitting, the CGBSE high school results will be displayed on the screen

Step 7: Check the same, download it and take its printout for future reference

CGBSE result 2023 was announced by the School Education Minister Premsai Singh Tekam. Chhattisgarh Board conducted the high school or Class 10 exams between March 2 and March 24, 2023. Chhattisgarh Board Class 12 or intermediate exams were conducted between March 1 and March 31. The exam was conducted in a single shift between 9 am and 12:15 pm.