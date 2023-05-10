Chhattisgarh CGBSE Result 2023 For Classes 10th, 12th Today; List Of Websites To Check

CGBSE results 2023: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) is scheduled to release the matric and inter results 2023 today, May 10. The result will be released at 12 noon. Once released, candidates will be able to download their CGBSE Results online. A list of websites where CGBSE classes 10th, 12th results will be published has been given below.

CGBSE Results 2023 Date and Time

CGBSE class 10th, 12th results 2023 date: May 10, 2023

CGBSE 10th, 12th results 2023 time: 12 pm

CGBSE result 2023 will be announced by the School Education Minister Premsai Singh Tekam. Chhattisgarh Board conducted the high school or Class 10 exams between March 2 and March 24, 2023. Chhattisgarh Board class 12 or intermediate exams were conducted between March 1 and March 31. The exam was conducted in a single shift between 9 am and 12:15 pm. Check where the Chhattisgarh Board class 12 result 2023 will be uploaded.

List of websites to check CGBSE Results 2023

cgbse.nic.in

chhattisgarh.nic.in

CGBSE result 2023: List of important dates

The class 10 and 12 results will be released on May 10

Chhattisgarh Board class 10th exams were conducted between March 2 to 24

The CGBSE class 12th exams were conducted between March 1 to 31

CGBSE class 10 results 2023: How to view scorecard

Step 1: Candidates who took the exam should go to the official website - cgbse.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, they should look for 'Students Corner'

Step 3: Click on the 'Exam Results 2023' tab

Step 4: A drop-down list will be displayed on screen. For class 10 results, click on 'High School Result 2023'

Step 5: Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to key in their roll number and captcha and submit

Step 6: Post submitting, the CGBSE matric results will be displayed on the screen

Step 7: Check the same, download it and take its printout for future reference

CGBSE class 12 results 2023: Know how to download inter result