CHSE Odisha Arts Result To Be Out Today: Here's How To Check Scores

CHSE Odisha Class 12 Result: The results for the Council of Higher Secondary Education Odisha, CHSE Odisha 12th Arts Result 2022 will be declared today, August 8, 2022, at 4 pm. In order to check the results, candidates need to enter their roll number and other login credentials. After declaration, students will be able to check their scores by visiting the official website - chseodisha.nic.in.

Odisha State School and Mass Education Minister, Samir Ranjan Dash confirmed the date and timing of the declaration of CHSE 12th Arts Results. Like every year, this year also, the CHSE arts results will be announced at the CHSE office, Bhubaneswar, via a press conference. For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the step-by-step process to download the CHSE Odisha Class 12 Result 2022. Along with the Arts Result, Odisha 12th vocational courses result will also be released at the same time.

Pass percentage

In order to qualify for the examination, students must receive at least 30% in each subject and an overall average of 33% to be eligible for the exam. Students who fail one or more subjects may sit for the supplementary exam.

CHSE 12th Arts Result 2022: List of websites to check scores

chseodisha nic.in

orissaresults.nic.in

samsodisha.gov.in

CHSE Odisha Class 12 Result 2022: Here's how to check CHSE Odisha arts stream result

Step 1: To check the CHSE Odisha Class 12 Result, candidates need to visit the official website - chseodisha nic. in

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the appropriate link

Step 3: Candidates then need to enter their credentials such as roll number and date of birth

Step 4: Click on the submit button

Step 5: The results will appear on the screen

Step 6: Take a printout of the result for future use.

More details

This time, the Odisha Class 12 board exams were held between April 28 to May 31, 2022. More than 3 lakh students appeared for Class 12 board exams. CHSE declared Class 12 Science and Commerce stream results on July 27, 2022. A total of 78,077 candidates had appeared in the Science stream and a total of 24,136 students in the Commerce stream. The pass percent of Class 12 commerce students is 89.2% and the overall pass percent for 12th science is 94. 12 percent.

