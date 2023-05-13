CISCE Results 2023 Date And Time Out! ICSE, ISC Results To Be Declared On May 14

CISCE result date and time: The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will declare the results for ICSE and ISC students on May 14 at 3 pm. CISCE conducted the ICSE or class 10th Board Exams 2023 from February 27 to March 29, 2023. The ISC Class 12 Board Exams were conducted from February 13 to March 31, 2023. See where and how to check ICSE, ISC Results 2023.

To download the results, students will have to enter their login credentials such as date of birth, name, roll number, password, etc. The steps to check the results are mentioned below.

Here's how to check ICSE class 10th results

Step 1: To check the ICSE results, students need to visit the official website of cisce.org or results.cisce.org.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage of the official website, click on the "ICSE results 2023" link (To be noted that the link will be activated after the declaration of the result).

Step 3: Fill in the columns with the necessary information, such as the class, the unique ID, the index number, and the auto-generated code.

Step 4: Finally, download and print the document for future reference.

ISC Results 2023: Step-by-step guide to check class 12 results online

Step 1: Go to any of the official websites cisce.org or results.cisce.org.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the "ISC results 2023" link

Step 3: Candidates will then be redirected to another page where they will have to feed in the required details

Step 4: Post submitting the details, the result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Go through the same, download it, and take its printout for future reference.

"The Indian Certificate of Secondary Education Examination, Year 2023 results will be issued through the Conveners to the Heads of Schools in the month of May 2023. The results will NOT be available from the office of the CISCE in New Delhi. Queries about the results by candidates/parents/guardians will not be entertained by the CISCE," an official notice reads.ICSE Results 2023.