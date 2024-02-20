English
Updated February 20th, 2024 at 14:56 IST

ICMAI to declare CMA Inter, Final Results 2023 tomorrow, here's how to check

The Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of India (ICMAI) will declare the results for the CMA Inter and Final exams on February 21. See how to check.

Nandini Verma
Representative | Image:Unsplash
The Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of India (ICMAI) will declare the results for the CMA Inter and Final exams conducted in the December session. The eagerly awaited results are scheduled for release on February 21, as per the latest updates. Candidates who participated in these exams can access their CMA scorecards for 2024 online through the official website, icmai.in. Alongside the results, the institute will also declare the toppers and pass percentages for both the CMA Inter and Final programs.

The CMA December 2023 exams for both programs were conducted offline from December 10 to 17. The earlier announcement of CMA Foundation results took place on January 11. Once the CMA Inter and Final results are published, candidates can easily download them by following the steps outlined below.

How to Download CMA Inter, Final Result 2024:

  1. Visit the official website, icmai.in
  2. Click on the "Students" section
  3. Login using the exam tab
  4. Find the results link on the left side of the screen
  5. Enter your registration number and log in to view your result
  6. Download and save CMA Inter, Final Result 2024 for future reference

The CMA Inter, Final Result 2024 scorecards will display crucial details such as the candidate's name, registration number, roll number, syllabus, exam status, paperwise marks for Group 3 and Group 4, total marks for both groups, and qualifying marks. In case of any discrepancies, candidates are advised to promptly contact the exam authority.

Qualifying Marks for CMA Results: 

To qualify in the CMA Inter Result 2023, candidates need a minimum of 40% marks in individual subjects and 50% marks in aggregate. The institute will also release the list of toppers and pass percentages for both inter programs on its website. Candidates are urged to stay connected to the official web portal for the latest updates.


 

Published February 20th, 2024 at 14:56 IST

