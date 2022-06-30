COMEDK UGET Final Answer Key 2022 Released; Here's Direct Link To Check

The COMEDK UGET 2022 Final Answer Key has been released by the Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka, COMEDK today, June 30, 2022, at 12 pm. All those students who have appeared for the COMEDK UGET 2022 Exam, which was conducted on June 19, 2022, can check their answer key by visiting the official website: comedk.org. To check the COMEDK Final Answer Key, candidates are required to login into the official website using their roll number and date of birth.

Earlier, the authorities released the COMEDK UGET 2022 Provisional Answer Key on June 20, 2022. Students were also given option to raise objections against the COMEDK UGET Provisional Answer Key. Now, based on the valid objections, the authorities have released the COMEDK UGET Answer key 2022. According to the official information, the COMEDK UGET results will be declared on July 5, 2022. Once declared, the link to check the results will be active, and then candidates will be able to check their results. For the comfort of the students, we have mentioned the step-by-step process to download the COMEDK UG Answer Key 2022.

COMEDK UGET Final Answer Key 2022: Follow these steps to download

Step 1: To check the COMEDK UGET Final Answer Key 2022, candidates are required to visit the official website of the conducting body, comedk.org.

Step 2: Then, candidates are required to click on the appropriate link.

Step 3: Now, candidates will have to first log in using their credentials.

Step 4: After logging in, the COMEDK UGET Final Answer Key will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the form and print it for future reference.

NOTE: It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more details.

Here's direct link to download COMEDK UGET Answer Key 2022 - CLICK HERE

(Image: Shutterstock/ Representative)