CTET Answer Key 2022 Released By CBSE, Know How To Raise Objections

CTET 2022 answer key: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday released the CTET Answer Key 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) December exam can check their answer key online. The CBSE CTET 2022 answer key has been uploaded on ctet.nic.in.

CBSE has also released the question papers and response sheets of candidates on the official website of CTET. Candidates can log in to download their response sheet. CTET December 2022 examination was conducted by CBSE from December 28 to February 7, 2023.

Candidates can raise objections against any key online. Valid objections with supporting proof will be considered by the panel. A revised final answer key will then be released on the official website. The window to raise objections against the CTET answer key will be open till 12 noon on February 17, 2023. The prescribed fee of Rs. 1000/- per question challenged will be required to be submitted through a Credit/Debit Card.

How to raise objections against CTET answer key

In case the candidates are not satisfied with any of the answer key(s), they have to click on the link that reads 'Submit Key Challenge'. Select the question through the drop-down which they want to challenge and click on Select for Challenge, select the answer option which you think is correct. In case, the candidates think that more than one option is correct, they have to select such desired options. In case, the candidates have opted wrong answer option challenge, Click 'Update your Answer'. In case, the candidates want to challenge more answer key(s), follow the same procedure.

"The challenges, against which the fee is received, will be verified by the concerned subject expert(s). If the challenge of the answer key is accepted by the Board i.e. if any mistake is noticed by the subject expert(s) in the answer key, a policy decision will be notified on the website and the fee shall be refunded. The decision of subject expert(s) on the challenges shall be final and no further communication will be entertained," the official notice reads.

How to check CTET Answer Key 2022

Candidates should visit the official website of Central Teacher Eligibility Test - ctet.nic.in On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Public Notice-Answer keys challenge -CTET Dec-22" A new page will open Click on the link that reads, "Click here for Display/challenge of answer key CTET Dec-2022" A login page will open Key in your roll number and date of birth and submit Your CTET 2022 answer key will be displayed on the screen Download and match the keys with your response IDs.

