CTET Result 2023 Out, 9.5 Lakh Candidates Qualify; Check CBSE CTET Result Highlights Here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) Result 2023 on March 3. The national-level teacher eligibility examination was held in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode from December 28, 2022, to February 7, 2023. The candidates who appeared for the exam can download their results from the official website- ctet.nic.in.

According to the data released by CBSE, as many as 9,55,869 candidates have qualified for the CTET Paper 1 and 2 exams, out of 26,99,030 candidates who appeared for the CTET 2023 exam. However, the number of candidates who registered for the 2022 exam is less than the last year as a total of 35,55,162 candidates registered in 2021, while this year 32,43,746 candidates registered for the test.

CTET Result 2023: Steps to download the scorecard

The candidates who appeared for the CTET Exam 2023 can follow the steps mentioned below to download their scorecards.

Candidates must visit the official website of CTET- ctet.nic.in. On the homepage, find the result link and click on the same. A new window will appear. Click on the link that reads ‘CTET December Result 2022.’ Candidates must enter their Roll number or Registration number to download CTET Result 2023. The result will appear on the screen. Download the result and take a hard copy of the same for future reference.

According to the CBSE data, 5,79,844 candidates qualified for paper 1 out of 14,22,959 candidates who had appeared for the exam. On the other hand, 37,60,25 have been declared qualified, out of a total of 15,38,464 candidates who have appeared in CTET paper 2.