Advertisement

The eagerly awaited Common University Entrance Test (UG) - 2024, organized by the National Testing Agency (NTA), is set to commence between May 15th and May 24th, 2024. The city intimation slips for CUET (UG) were released on May 6th, 2024, providing candidates with crucial information regarding their designated examination centers. Now, as the exam dates draw closer, the next crucial step for candidates is to acquire their admit cards, which typically become accessible 2-3 days before the examination date. Candidates can expect the CUET UG admit card 2024 by May 12 or 13.

This nationwide examination will be conducted across 380 cities within India and an additional 26 cities internationally, affirming its status as a pivotal assessment for aspiring undergraduates. With the anticipation building up, candidates have been eagerly awaiting the release of their admit cards, which are expected to be made available later this week.

Advertisement

How to download CUET Admit Card 2024

To obtain their admit cards, candidates must visit the official website of the National Testing Agency at https://exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/ once the admit card release notification is announced. The admit card serves as a vital document, containing essential details such as the candidate's name, roll number, examination center, date, and timing of the examination. It is imperative for candidates to carry a printout of their admit card to the examination center along with a valid photo ID proof for verification purposes.

Advertisement

CUET (UG) - 2024 will be conducted in the traditional pen and paper mode, offering candidates a familiar environment for their examinations. The diverse range of cities selected as examination centers ensures accessibility for candidates across the country and abroad, facilitating a fair and inclusive examination process.

As the countdown to CUET (UG) - 2024 begins, candidates are advised to stay updated with the official announcements from the National Testing Agency regarding the release of their admit cards. With the rigorous preparation and anticipation culminating, this examination marks a significant milestone for countless aspiring undergraduates across the nation.