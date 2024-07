Published 12:05 IST, July 24th 2024

CUET-UG 2024 Results Out Today For 13 Lakh Candidates; Here's How To Download CUET Scorecard

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to declare the results for the CUET-UG 2024 today at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG. Here's how to download scorecard.