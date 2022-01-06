Degrees, Documents Issued Through DigiLocker Are Valid: UGC To Educational Institutes

University Grants Commission on January 5 has said that educational documents like mark sheets, degrees, that have been or will be issued on DigiLocker platform are valid documents. The UGC also requested higher educational institutions to accept the same. There are many state as well as central education boards in India which are providing digital documents. Even Central Board of Secondary Education and several universities and higher educational institutions have already started providing digital documents like certificates, transfer certificates. In order to access that, students will have to download the DigiLocker app or register themselves on digilocker.gov.in to access digital copies of their documents.

“To enhance the reach of the NAD programme all Academic Institutions are requested to accept Degree, Mark-sheets & other documents available in Issued documents in Digilocker account as valid documents,” the commission said.

DigiLocker Platform: Overview

“The DigiLocker platform…has the facility to pull students' Degree, Mark-sheet and other documents into the issued documents section in an electronic form once uploaded through the DigilLocker-NAD platform by the original issuer. These electronic records available on Digilocker platform are valid documents as per the provisions of the Information Technology Act, 2000,” the Commission said.

National Academic Depository: Overview

Union Ministry of Education has asked UGC to implement NAD as a permanent scheme in cooperation with DigiLocker. To be noted that National Academic Depository (NAD) is an online storehouse of academic documents in a digital format. Check UGC's statement here.