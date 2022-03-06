Delhi High Court Main Exam Results Out; Here's Direct Link To Check Scores Online

Delhi High Court Main Exam: High Court of Delhi has released the mains exam result for the Junior Judicial Assistant/Restorer Recruitment posts. The JJA main exam has been released for the main (Descriptive) Examination of English Language of Junior Judicial Assistant and Restorer (open) examination -2020 that was conducted on September 19, 2021. It is to be noted that only those candidates who have completed the Stage - II Main (Descriptive) English Language Examination on September 19 last year, will be invited to take the Stage - III (Qualifying Stage) exam. The English typing test will be of 10 minutes and it will be conducted on computers to assess the candidate's minimum typing speed. The minimum required typing skill is 35 words per minute.

As of now the date for typing test has not been announced. However, it is expected to be conducted in March 2022. The steps to check the result for the Post of Junior Judicial Assistant/Restorer Recruitment 2020 and the direct link has been mentioned below.

Delhi High Court JJA/ Restorer Main exam: Here is how to check results

Candidates who took the exam should go to the Delhi High Court's official website at delhihighcourt.nic.in.

On the homepage, candidates should click on the link that reads, 'ROLL NO. WISE COMPLETE RESULT OF STAGE - II: MAIN (DESCRIPTIVE) EXAMINATION OF ENGLISH LANGUAGE OF JUNIOR JUDICIAL ASSISTANT / RESTORER (OPEN) EXAMINATION'.

A PDF document will be displayed on the screen

Candidates should download the same and go through Delhi High Court JJA/Restorer Mains Result 2022

They are advised to take its printout for future reference

Here is the direct link to check the results

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 132 vacancies will be filled. Candidates will be selected on the basis of Preliminary Examination (OMR based Objective Type), Main (Descriptive) Examination, English Typing Test, and Interview. After successful completion of the English Typing Test, shortlisted candidates will be called for the next stage of the Examination which is the interview round.

