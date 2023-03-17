Last Updated:

GATE 2023 Toppers List Out, Check Stream-wise Topper's Name Here; Only 18% Qualified

GATE 2023 toppers list has been released. Check stream-wise topper's list here. IIT Kanpur has also announced the result highlights. Only 1 lakh candidates pass

Nandini Verma
GATE 2023 Toppers

Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Kanpur declared the GATE 2023 results on March 16. IIT Kanpur has also released the official list of toppers of all streams.#GATE 2023 results were announced on 16th March. "We congratulate all qualifying candidates. Among 6.7 lakh candidates who registered for GATE 2023 across 29 available papers, a total of 5.17 lakh candidates appeared for the exam, of which 1 lakh (18%) qualified. 12 out of the 29 papers had more than 20% of the candidates qualifying for the exam, with Metallurgical Engineering having the highest percentage (25%) of qualified candidates," IIT Kanpur director Abhay Karandikar. Check full list of toppers here. 

GATE 2023 toppers

  • Aerospace Engineering -JOSHI YASH KISHORBHAI 
  • Agricultural Engineering - ANSHIKA RAI 
  • Architecture and Planning - SHREYA BHARDWAJ -
  • Biomedical Engineering - THANDAVA SESHA TALPA SAI SUNKARA 
  • Biotechnology- AISHWARYA K 
  • Chemical Engineering - ROHIT BHAGAT KALWAR
  • Chemistry - ATANU DAS
  • Civil Engineering -SUBAN KUMAR MISHRA
  • Computer Science and Information Technology - JAYADEEP SUDHAKAR MORE
  • Ecology and Evolution - KARTHIK THRIKKADEERI
  • Electrical Engineering - BHANWAR SINGH CHOUDHARY
  • Electronics and Communication Engineering - SIDDHARTH SABHARWAL
  • Engineering Sciences: Solid Mechanics & Thermodynamics - ANSHUMAN
  • Environmental Science and Engineering -- DEVENDRA PATIL and MANISH KUMAR BANSAL
  • Geology and Geophysics: Geophysics - SHUBHAM BANIK
  • Geology and Geophysics: Geology - MANISH SINGH
  • Geomatics Engineering - SAURAV KUMAR
  • Humanities and Social Sciences: Economics - V GAURAV
  • Humanities and Social Sciences: Psychology - DEEPTI DILIP MOAR
  • Humanities and Social Sciences: Linguistics - KEERTHANA NAIR
  • Humanities and Social Sciences: Philosophy- SREERAM K N
  • Humanities and Social Sciences: Sociology - TEJASVI KAMBOJ
  • Humanities and Social Sciences: English - SAYANTAN PAHARI
  • Instrumentation Engineering- AKASH SRIVASTAVA
  • Life Sciences: Biochemistry & Botany-ADVITA SHARMA
  • Mathematics - SUVENDU KAR
  • Mechanical Engineering- ARYAN CHOUDHARY
  • Metallurgical Engineering - ASHUTOSH KUMAR YADAV
  • Mining Engineering -UDIT JAISWAL
  • Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering - SHIVAM RANJAN
  • Petroleum Engineering- MAHAMMADTAUKIR ALAUDDINBHAI KARIGAR
  • Physics - ARUNENDRA KUMAR VERMA
  • Production and Industrial Engineering -SH GOWTHAM GUDIMELLA
  • Statistics -NIKHILESH RAJARAMAN
  • Textile Engineering and Fibre Science- AMIT KUMAR PANDEY
