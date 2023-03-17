GATE 2023 Toppers List Out, Check Stream-wise Topper's Name Here; Only 18% Qualified

Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Kanpur declared the GATE 2023 results on March 16. IIT Kanpur has also released the official list of toppers of all streams.#GATE 2023 results were announced on 16th March. "We congratulate all qualifying candidates. Among 6.7 lakh candidates who registered for GATE 2023 across 29 available papers, a total of 5.17 lakh candidates appeared for the exam, of which 1 lakh (18%) qualified. 12 out of the 29 papers had more than 20% of the candidates qualifying for the exam, with Metallurgical Engineering having the highest percentage (25%) of qualified candidates," IIT Kanpur director Abhay Karandikar. Check full list of toppers here.
GATE 2023 toppers
- Aerospace Engineering -JOSHI YASH KISHORBHAI
- Agricultural Engineering - ANSHIKA RAI
- Architecture and Planning - SHREYA BHARDWAJ -
- Biomedical Engineering - THANDAVA SESHA TALPA SAI SUNKARA
- Biotechnology- AISHWARYA K
- Chemical Engineering - ROHIT BHAGAT KALWAR
- Chemistry - ATANU DAS
- Civil Engineering -SUBAN KUMAR MISHRA
- Computer Science and Information Technology - JAYADEEP SUDHAKAR MORE
- Ecology and Evolution - KARTHIK THRIKKADEERI
- Electrical Engineering - BHANWAR SINGH CHOUDHARY
- Electronics and Communication Engineering - SIDDHARTH SABHARWAL
- Engineering Sciences: Solid Mechanics & Thermodynamics - ANSHUMAN
- Environmental Science and Engineering -- DEVENDRA PATIL and MANISH KUMAR BANSAL
- Geology and Geophysics: Geophysics - SHUBHAM BANIK
- Geology and Geophysics: Geology - MANISH SINGH
- Geomatics Engineering - SAURAV KUMAR
- Humanities and Social Sciences: Economics - V GAURAV
- Humanities and Social Sciences: Psychology - DEEPTI DILIP MOAR
- Humanities and Social Sciences: Linguistics - KEERTHANA NAIR
- Humanities and Social Sciences: Philosophy- SREERAM K N
- Humanities and Social Sciences: Sociology - TEJASVI KAMBOJ
- Humanities and Social Sciences: English - SAYANTAN PAHARI
- Instrumentation Engineering- AKASH SRIVASTAVA
- Life Sciences: Biochemistry & Botany-ADVITA SHARMA
- Mathematics - SUVENDU KAR
- Mechanical Engineering- ARYAN CHOUDHARY
- Metallurgical Engineering - ASHUTOSH KUMAR YADAV
- Mining Engineering -UDIT JAISWAL
- Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering - SHIVAM RANJAN
- Petroleum Engineering- MAHAMMADTAUKIR ALAUDDINBHAI KARIGAR
- Physics - ARUNENDRA KUMAR VERMA
- Production and Industrial Engineering -SH GOWTHAM GUDIMELLA
- Statistics -NIKHILESH RAJARAMAN
- Textile Engineering and Fibre Science- AMIT KUMAR PANDEY