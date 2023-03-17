GATE 2023 Toppers List Out, Check Stream-wise Topper's Name Here; Only 18% Qualified

Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Kanpur declared the GATE 2023 results on March 16. IIT Kanpur has also released the official list of toppers of all streams.#GATE 2023 results were announced on 16th March. "We congratulate all qualifying candidates. Among 6.7 lakh candidates who registered for GATE 2023 across 29 available papers, a total of 5.17 lakh candidates appeared for the exam, of which 1 lakh (18%) qualified. 12 out of the 29 papers had more than 20% of the candidates qualifying for the exam, with Metallurgical Engineering having the highest percentage (25%) of qualified candidates," IIT Kanpur director Abhay Karandikar. Check full list of toppers here.

