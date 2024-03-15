×

Updated March 15th, 2024 at 15:34 IST

GATE 2024 final answer key released for all papers, IISc to declare GATE results tomorrow

IISc Bangalore has released the final answer keys for GATE 2024. Here's how to download and direct link to master question paper & GATE final answer key 2024.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
GATE 2024 final answer key out
GATE 2024 final answer key out | Image:Representative Image
IISc Bangalore has released the final answer keys for GATE 2024. Candidates can access the master question paper and final answer keys through the provided link. The provisional answer key was initially released on February 19, 2024. Both the official GATE 2024 answer key and question papers are now available for download on the designated page.

The GATE 2024 examination, conducted by IISc Bangalore, took place on February 3, 4, 10, and 11. The authority is set to declare the GATE result 2024 on March 16 and GATE scorecard on March 23. The GATE 2024 answer key serves as a reference for correct answers to the questions posed in the exam. Additionally, candidates can compare their responses with the correct answers by downloading the GATE 2024 response sheet.

Notably, candidates do not need their GATE login credentials to obtain the GATE answer key 2024 and question paper. The process to access the answer key is straightforward, as outlined below:

How to download GATE 2024 final answer key 

  1. Visit the official website for the GATE 2024 answer key.
  2. Access the GATE 2024 login section.
  3. Click on the ‘GATE answer key’ link.
  4. The question papers and answer keys will appear on the screen.
  5. Download the GATE 2024 answer key and corresponding question paper in PDF format.

Direct link to check GATE 2024 final answer key

Published March 15th, 2024 at 15:34 IST

