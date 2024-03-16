×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 16th, 2024 at 06:12 IST

GATE Results 2024 Set to be Declared Today: Here's How to Check Results in 4 Easy Steps

GATE Results 2024: IISc Bangalore will declare the results of Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering 2024 on March 16 at gate2024.iisc.ac.in. Here' how to apply.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
GATE 2024 Results To Be Declared Today
GATE 2024 Results To Be Declared Today | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The eagerly awaited GATE Results 2024 are scheduled to be declared today, March 16. Candidates who have appeared for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2024 will be able to check their results on the official website of IISc Bangalore at gate2024.iisc.ac.in. The GATE 2024 examination, held on February 3, 4, 10, and 11, was administered by IISc Bangalore. 

GATE Result 2024 Date: March 16

Advertisement

GATE 2024 Result Time: Expected after 6 pm

GATE 2024 Scorecard Release: March 23

Advertisement

GATE 2024 Result Website: gate2024.iisc.ac.in

Earlier, IISc Bangalore had released the final answer keys for GATE 2024 on March 15, 2024. Candidates were provided access to the master question paper and final answer keys through a link shared on the official website. The provisional answer key for GATE 2024 was initially released on February 19, 2024.

Advertisement

How to check GATE 2024 Results 

1. Visit the official website designated for GATE 2024 results.
2. Navigate to the result section or login page.
3. Enter the required credentials, such as enrollment ID and password.
4. Click on the designated link to access the GATE 2024 results.
5. The results will be displayed on the screen.
6. Candidates can download and print their GATE 2024 scorecards for future reference.

Advertisement

Candidates eagerly awaiting their GATE 2024 results are advised to stay updated with the official announcements on the designated website.

Advertisement

Published March 16th, 2024 at 06:12 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

GATE 2024 Results To Be Declared Today

GATE Results Today

16 minutes ago
Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam CM Himanta

3 hours ago
Priyank Kanoongo

Attack on NCPCR Team

6 hours ago
The Zone of Interest

Glazer's Oscars Speech

6 hours ago
The Bear

The Bear 4 Announced

6 hours ago
Priyanka Chopra

A Roman Holi At Antilia

6 hours ago
Naxal killed

Two Naxalites Killed

6 hours ago
More Than 150 Public Meetings, Big Road Show In Varanasi: PM Modi's Stormy LS Campaign Post Holi

NDA Will surpass record

6 hours ago
Bureaucrats Sukhbir Sandhu from Punjab and Gyanesh Kumar from Kerala will be new Election Commissioners

EC to Announce 2024 Lok S

6 hours ago
Medha Shankr

Medha Shankr At LFW

6 hours ago
CAA faces legal challenge

CAA faces legal challenge

7 hours ago
Pets impact on your well being

Benefits Of Pets

7 hours ago
Moin-ul-Haq stadium

BCA acquires Stadium

7 hours ago
#KKavithaArrested

Is Kejriwal next?

7 hours ago
est Summer Foods To Keep Your Body Cool

Cooling Foods For Summers

7 hours ago
Bangkok

New Flights From India

7 hours ago
Hitashee

Hitaashee collects win

7 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoor, Imtiaz Ali

Imtiaz Ali On RK

7 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Uttar Pradesh To Change Names Of These 8 Railway Stations

    India News15 hours ago

  2. 2 Minors Feared Drowned In Ghaziabad's Hindon River

    India News15 hours ago

  3. Elite list of umpires who will officiate IPL matches with salaries given

    Sports 16 hours ago

  4. Earthquake of Magnitude 3.1 Hits Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli

    India News16 hours ago

  5. Amitabh Bachchan, 81, Admitted To Kokilaben Hospital In Mumbai

    Entertainment16 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo