GUJCET 2022 Result Declared, Here's Direct Link To Check Scores

GUJCET result 2022: Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board have released the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2022 result on Thursday, May 12, 2022. Registered candidates who took the exam will be able to check the same on official website by following the steps mentioned below. With the result being announced, board will inform about the admission dates anytime soon.
The final answer key for the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2022 was released by the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. Candidates can find the final answer key on the official GSEB website gseb.org. The GUJCET provisional answer key was released by GSEB in the last week of April, and students were also given an open opportunity to raise objections and challenge the provisional answer keys. The Board then released the final answer key based on the corrections made in the provisional answer key. Here is how to check the same.
Every year, GUJCET is conducted for the admission of eligible candidates to undergraduate-level professional courses at participating institutions in Gujarat. This year's entrance examination was held on April 18, 2022. The exam was conducted in offline mode and COVID protocols were followed.