GUJCET 2022 Result Declared, Here's Direct Link To Check Scores

GUJCET result 2022: Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board have released the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2022 result on Thursday, May 12, 2022. Registered candidates who took the exam will be able to check the same on official website by following the steps mentioned below. With the result being announced, board will inform about the admission dates anytime soon.

Official websites to check GSEB GUJCET result

gseb.org gsebeservice.com

GSEB GUJCET Result 2022: Follow these steps to check scores

Step 1: Visit the official site of GSEB on gseb.org.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on GUJCET link

Step 3: Enter the login details and click on submit

Step 4: The result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Check the result and download the page

Step 6: Keep a hard copy of the same for further need

Here is the direct link to check result

GUJCET 2022 result: All you need to know about final answer key

The final answer key for the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2022 was released by the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. Candidates can find the final answer key on the official GSEB website gseb.org. The GUJCET provisional answer key was released by GSEB in the last week of April, and students were also given an open opportunity to raise objections and challenge the provisional answer keys. The Board then released the final answer key based on the corrections made in the provisional answer key. Here is how to check the same.

GUJCET Answer Key 2022: Steps to download GUJCET 2022 answer key

Step 1: To check the GUJCET 2022 final answer key, visit the official GSEB website (gseb.org).

Step 2: Now, on the homepage, click on the link for the ‘Board website’ option.

Step 3: Then, in the ‘news highlights' box, click on the link for "GUJCET-2022 Final Answer Key."

Step 4: The answer key will open in a new PDF.

Step 5: Download and save for future reference.

Every year, GUJCET is conducted for the admission of eligible candidates to undergraduate-level professional courses at participating institutions in Gujarat. This year's entrance examination was held on April 18, 2022. The exam was conducted in offline mode and COVID protocols were followed.