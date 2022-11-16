HBSE 10th, 12th Supplementary Result 2022 Declared; Here's Direct Link To Check Scores

HBSE Class 10, 12 Result: The class 10th and 12th supplementary examination results have been announced by the Board of Secondary Education today, November 16. All those candidates who have appeared in the examination can check the result by visiting the official website at bseh.org.in/all-results. According to the official information, 46.52% of candidates have qualified in the secondary or class 10th examination, and 60.14% qualified in the senior secondary or senior high school examination.

Along with the HBSE class 10th and 12th supplementary examination results, HBSE has also released the Open School Secondary and Senior Secondary results. The pass percentage for the Haryana Open School Secondary Examination 53.17% and for the Senior Secondary open school examination is 43.06 %. This year, a total of 27242 candidates appeared in the examination of which 17883 were boys and 9359 candidates were girls. The examination was held between September 29 to October 17, 2022 at 44 centers across the state.

HBSE Class 10th and 12th supplementary result: How to check the scores

Step 1: In order to check the HBSE class 10th and 12th supplementary results, candidates are required to visit the official website at bseh.org.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the "Result" tab.

Step 3: Candidates are then required to click on the result link.

Step 4: Then, candidates need to enter their credentials.

Step 5: Click on the "log in" button.

Step 6: Check your result and take the printout for future reference.

Here's direct link to check Result of Secondary/Sr. Secondary (Academic) Examination Sep-2022 - CLICK HERE

Here's direct link to check Result of Secondary/Sr. Secondary (HOS) Examination SEP-2022 - CLICK HERE

(Image: PTI/Representative)