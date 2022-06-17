HBSE 10th Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Haryana Board Matric Result Releasing Today

Haryana Board 10th Result 2022: Here's how to check

Step 1: To check the Haryana Board 10th Result 2022 candidates need to visit the official website - bseh.org.in

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on BSEH 10th result 2022 link

Step 3: Enter your log-in credentials- roll number and date of birth

Step 4: HBSE 10th result 2022 will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download HBSE 10th scorecard, take a print out for further references.