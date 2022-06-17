HBSE 10th Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Haryana Board Matric Result Releasing Today

Quick links:
Image: PTI
The students need to secure a minimum 33 per cent marks in each paper and overall to clear the Haryana Board Class 12 exam
Step 1: To check the Haryana Board 10th Result 2022 candidates need to visit the official website - bseh.org.in
Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on BSEH 10th result 2022 link
Step 3: Enter your log-in credentials- roll number and date of birth
Step 4: HBSE 10th result 2022 will appear on the screen
Step 5: Download HBSE 10th scorecard, take a print out for further references.
This year, a total of 3.25 lakh students appeared for the Haryana Board 10th Exams in the month of April.
Haryana Board Exams 2022 for Class 10th were conducted by HBSE from March 30 to April 29, 2022.
The link to check the 10th Class Result 2022 would be activated a few hours later in the evening around 5 PM or 6 PM.
Once released, candidates can check the Haryana Board Class 10th Result by visiting the official website - bseh.org.in.
Harayana Board of School Education Bhiwani or HBSE is all set to release the Haryana Board 10th Result 2022 today on the official website - bseh.org.in.