HBSE 10th Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Haryana Board Matric Result Releasing Today

HBSE 10th Result 2022: Harayana Board of School Education Bhiwani or HBSE is all set to release the Haryana Board 10th Result 2022 today. As per the latest report, the HBSE 10th Result 2022 will be declared today at 3 pm. Once released, students can check the result by visiting the official website - bseh.org.in.

HBSE 10th Result 2022

12:58 IST, June 17th 2022
HBSE 10th Result 2022: Passing criteria

The students need to secure a minimum 33 per cent marks in each paper and overall to clear the Haryana Board Class 12 exam

12:53 IST, June 17th 2022
Haryana Board 10th Result 2022: Here's how to check

Step 1: To check the Haryana Board 10th Result 2022 candidates need to visit the official website - bseh.org.in

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on BSEH 10th result 2022 link

Step 3: Enter your log-in credentials- roll number and date of birth

Step 4: HBSE 10th result 2022 will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download HBSE 10th scorecard, take a print out for further references.

12:48 IST, June 17th 2022
HBSE 10th Result 2022: Number of students who appeared in the exam

This year, a total of 3.25 lakh students appeared for the Haryana Board 10th Exams in the month of April.

12:48 IST, June 17th 2022
HBSE 10th Result 2022: Exam date

Haryana Board Exams 2022 for Class 10th were conducted by HBSE from March 30 to April 29, 2022.

12:48 IST, June 17th 2022
Direct link to be activated around 5 PM to 6 PM

 The link to check the 10th Class Result 2022 would be activated a few hours later in the evening around 5 PM or 6 PM.

12:48 IST, June 17th 2022
12:48 IST, June 17th 2022
12:48 IST, June 17th 2022
Haryana Board Class 10 Exam Result 2022 to be released today

Harayana Board of School Education Bhiwani or HBSE is all set to release the Haryana Board 10th Result 2022 today on the official website -  bseh.org.in.
 
 

